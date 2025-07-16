Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the YSRCP is the only party in the state that is addressing the concerns of various sections of the people and questioning the TDP-led NDA government over its alleged deceptions. YSRCP only party in Andhra responding to people's difficulties: Jagan

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy said the YSRCP is the only party responding to the concerns of various sections of people, including farmers, women, unemployed youth, students, and government employees.

"The only remaining opposition party in the state is the YSRCP. Today, it is the only party responding to the difficulties faced by the people, whether it's farmers, women, unemployed youth, students, or even government employees," Reddy said.

Pointing out that democracy, law and order, and the overall political climate have become "questionable" under the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government, Reddy claimed the YSRCP is the only party raising questions, particularly over 143 "unfulfilled poll promises".

According to the YSRCP chief, a climate of fear is prevailing in the state amid alleged "conspiracies orchestrated" by Naidu.

Recalling several of his visits across the state in recent months, Reddy claimed the government has been deploying police to prevent people from attending his meetings and has allegedly filed cases against some of those who did attend.

He stressed, however, that political parties have the right to reach out to the public and hold meetings.

Alleging that Naidu is "misusing the police" to obstruct his visits, Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh police department—once known for its exemplary work and people-friendly reforms—is now witnessing resignations.

Citing the case of young IPS officer Siddarth Kaushal, who recently resigned, Reddy claimed that officers who do not toe the line of the NDA government are "being harassed".

He further alleged that Naidu is "withholding no-objection certificates for officials seeking deputation to Delhi".

"If the police are strong, criminals will leave the state—but instead, good officers are the ones leaving," he said, adding that hundreds of police personnel, including several senior IPS officers, are allegedly being harassed with false cases and denied postings.

He further alleged that the TDP-led NDA government is now using DIG-level officers as "collection agents" to extract kickbacks from sand, liquor, and other cash-rich activities in various constituencies.

He alleged that kickbacks from these activities are being funnelled to local MLAs, as well as to Naidu and the State Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh.

Reddy also issued a warning to Naidu and the officials aligning with him, stating that they would "face the consequences" of their actions, while asserting that the NDA government may last only another three years.

The YSRCP chief vowed that the opposition party would not be intimidated by the alleged fake cases filed against its leaders and cadres, and promised to continue fighting on behalf of the people.

"Your government may last another three years—after that, we will return. I am warning both you and the officials toeing your line by filing cases: you will pay back with interest. You will reap what you sow. Don’t forget this," Reddy claimed.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate response from the TDP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.