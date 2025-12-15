Amaravati, The YSRCP on Monday organised massive rallies and signature drives across all district headquarters here as part of its one crore signature campaign opposing the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges. YSRCP organises rallies in districts opposing 'privatisation' of medical colleges

The rallies saw participation from party cadres, students, and citizens from various sections of society.

"While the Centre is working to establish government medical colleges across the country, its ally in Andhra Pradesh is moving in the opposite direction by attempting to privatise them," YSRCP leader RK Roja told reporters on a vernacular news channel.

The collected signature petitions will later be transported to the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

Roja criticised the NDA coalition government, alleging that it was pushing for privatisation despite strong public opposition.

She added that neighbouring states such as Telangana and Karnataka are actively establishing government medical colleges, whereas Andhra Pradesh is "witnessing attempts to hand them over to private entities."

Roja recalled that the previous YSRCP government had secured all necessary permissions, mobilised funds, and completed nearly seven government medical colleges before the change of government in 2024.

Roja questioned why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with over four decades of political experience, had failed to establish government medical colleges, alleging that the administration had instead handed over road construction projects and municipal properties to private players.

She said the collection of one crore signatures, launched at the call of YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy, reflects widespread public resistance to the privatisation move.

Once the petitions reach the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan and senior party leaders are scheduled to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on December 18 to submit the signatures, highlighting public opposition to the NDA coalition government’s alleged privatisation plan.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.