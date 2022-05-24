Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / YSRCP lawmaker accused of driver’s murder surrenders before Andhra police
YSRCP lawmaker accused of driver’s murder surrenders before Andhra police

“Ananta Babu voluntarily surrendered before the police in the afternoon. After questioning him in the case, he was produced before the local court after medical examination at the Kakinada government hospital and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” additional superintendent of police P Srinivas told reporters.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:45 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

YSR Congress party lawmaker Ananta Udaya Bhakar alias Ananta Babu, the prime accused in the murder of a 24-year-old car driver V Subrahmanyam at Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh last Friday, surrendered to the police on Monday.

“Ananta Babu voluntarily surrendered before the police in the afternoon. After questioning him in the case, he was produced before the local court after medical examination at the Kakinada government hospital and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” additional superintendent of police P Srinivas told reporters.

Unconfirmed reports said the YSRC member of the legislative council (MLC) confessed the crime stating that he had beaten Subrahmanyam for allegedly blackmailing him on personal matters but had never intended to kill him.

The police at Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) apart from under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Ananta Babu.

The body of Subrahmanyam was handed over to his family after the post mortem at Kakinada government hospital, and was cremated later in the day at G Mamidada village of East Godavari district.

Subrahmanyam, who had worked as the car driver for YSRC legislative council member Ananta Babu till recently, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the back seat of the car in the early hours of Friday.

The MLC, who came to Subrahmanyam’s residence last Thursday night and took him out, stating that he had some work, handed the body to the victim’s family, saying that the latter had died in a road accident. When the family members protested as there were injuries on his body, the MLC fled the scene leaving the car behind.

