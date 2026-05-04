Yusuf Pathan: From cricket star to first-time MP in Baharampur

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Baharampur Lok Sabha Constituency as a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), taking on senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Kolkata: TMC candidate for the Lok Sabha elections Yusuf Pathan during a rally. (PTI)

Background: Yusuf Pathan was born on November 17, 1982, in Vadodara, Gujarat, and rose to prominence as a powerful all-rounder in Indian cricket. He was part of India’s victorious squads in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. In domestic cricket, he represented Baroda, while in the Indian Premier League he played for franchises such as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, earning recognition for his aggressive batting and match-winning performances.

After retiring from professional cricket, Pathan gradually moved into public life through social and community engagement. He formally entered politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by joining the All India Trinamool Congress. His candidature marked his electoral debut, with no prior experience in party organisation or legislative roles

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About the constituency: The Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency, located in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, is one of the most politically significant seats in the state. Unlike many constituencies in West Bengal where contests are primarily between the TMC and the BJP, Baharampur has historically been a stronghold of the Indian National Congress. This is largely due to the long-standing dominance of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who represented the seat continuously since 1999.

The constituency has a diverse electorate, including rural and semi-urban populations, with issues such as infrastructure, employment, minority welfare, and agriculture playing a central role in elections. Over the years, Baharampur has developed a reputation as a Congress bastion, resisting the broader political shifts seen elsewhere in the state. This makes any challenge to the incumbent particularly significant, both symbolically and electorally.

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What happened in previous elections? In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the All India Trinamool Congress fielded Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, directly contesting against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The contest attracted considerable attention due to the contrast between Pathan’s celebrity background and Chowdhury’s long political experience.

Yusuf Pathan won the election, securing 5,24,516 votes, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received 4,39,494 votes. Pathan defeated Chowdhury by a margin of 85,022 votes, marking a significant political upset. The result ended Chowdhury’s decades-long hold over the constituency, which he had represented since 1999.

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The outcome was seen as a major breakthrough for the TMC in a seat that had long remained outside its control. It also reflected shifting political dynamics in Murshidabad district.