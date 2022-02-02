Zydus begins delivering its needle-free Covid vaccine to government

NEW DELHI: Zydus Cadila has begun supplying its needle-free anti-Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D to the government, the company announced on Wednesday.

“The company has started the supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the government of India against their order from its newly commissioned, state-of-the-art Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad,” said the company in a statement.

The government last year placed an order for 10 million vaccine doses for the national anti-Covid immunisation programme. The company is also planning to make the vaccine available in the market.

ZyCoV-D is the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine. A three-dose vaccine, it is to be administered intradermally using the painless PharmaJet needle-free system called Tropis on day 0, day 28, and day 56.

The vaccine will be priced ₹265 per dose and the applicator ₹93 per dose excluding GST. The company said it has signed an agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited, a contract manufacturing organisation, to produce doses of ZyCoV-D. It also has a pact with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the vaccine.

“Zydus VTEC manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D. The manufacturing process and in process material transfers within the plant are automated,” Zydus said in the statement.

The national drugs regulator granted the vaccine approval for restricted use in emergency situations for people aged 12 and above. The company earlier announced it should have a production capacity of about 10-12 million doses per month.

The Union health ministry has said the Zydus vaccine would initially be used in districts in Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal having low first dose coverage. The vaccine will be rolled out nationwide later.

