‘If a captain is believing in you, what more do you want’ - Piyush Chawla glad to be back with ‘world’s best captain’ MS Dhoni

ipl-2020

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:45 IST

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla says he is eager to team up with MS Dhoni once again after so many years and it stems from the Chennai Super Kings captain’s backing of him. At the IPL 2020 auction last December, CSK spent Rs 6.75 crore on Chawla, and while many felt it was a staggering amount, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan hinted that the idea to bring the leg-spinner on board.

“Our leader knows what he needs,” he had said earlier.

Chawla is excited to be back working with Dhoni as CSK head into the IPL as a side that possesses one of one of strongest spin attacks among all eight franchises. Having last played for India eight years ago, Chawla may have fallen way down the pecking order, but as far as the IPL is concerned, he is as wily as it gets and given Dhoni’s backing only promises to make the coming edition a thrilling experience for him.

“If a captain is believing in you, what more do you want?” Chawla told Firstpost in an interview. “Definitely (excited about the reunion with Dhoni). Koi bhi leg spinner ko chahiye ke unko accha captain mile (Any leg spinner would want a good captain). I am getting Dhoni bhai, world’s best captain, aur kya chahiye (what more do you want)?”

CSK is a new outfit Chawla will have to settle into, having played the last six seasons with two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Chawla had tremendous success with KKR, picking up 62 wickets from 70 matches. In the transition, Chawla goes from one captain to another – Gambhir to Dhoni, but the leg-spinner doesn’t find either’s captaincy too different from the other.

“It’s always the same with Dhoni bhai as well. He gives freedom to the bowler, whatever you feel, go with it,” he said. “He is always helping you out. And when he feels, this kind of thing might happen, then he gives suggestions to the bowler that let’s do this. Whenever he thought that the bowler would need something in the game, he would advise from behind the wickets. So that is a very big help.”