BCCI President Sourav Ganguly arrives in Sharjah ahead of IPL 2020 - PHOTOS

IPL 2020: The former India captain, who has played numerous memorable innings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium during his playing days, also took to Instagram and shared a few images of his visit. 

ipl Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.(Sourav Ganguly/Instagram)
         

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday arrived at Sharjah to take stock of preparations for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League which kicks off from September 19th in the UAE. Sharjah is one of the three stadiums where the matches will take place this year, and Ganguly, along with BCCI officials met with the stadium officials after reaching Sharjah stadium.

The former India captain, who has played numerous memorable innings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium during his playing days, also took to Instagram and shared a few images of his visit. 

Famous Sharjah stadium all set to host IPL 2020

“Famous Sharjah stadium all set to host IPL 2020,” Ganguly captioned his post. Ganguly, during the trip was also accompanied by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and COO Hemang Amin among others. 

The Sharjah stadium had recently undergone major refurbishment, including setting up of new canopies, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP Hospitality boxes in total compliance with Covid-related protocols.

The first IPL 2020 match to be played at Sharjah will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

(With PTI inputs)

