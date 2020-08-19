10-year-old skater kept on failing but refused to give up, then this happened. Watch

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:58 IST

It is often said that it’s better to keep on trying until you succeed. This video of a 10-year-old skater exemplifies that statement aptly. This inspirational video shows how a girl, despite failing several times, didn’t give up on her endeavour of jumping over a wall made of skateboards while riding one.

Twitter user Rex Chapman shared the video and since then it has wowed many. The clip was originally shared on 10-year-old skater Fay Ebert’s Instagram profile which her mom manages, according to the bio.

The video shows Ebert trying to jump over several skateboards decked on one another. She attempts to do so while on her skateboard. Initially she keeps on failing but she never gives up. Finally, all her hard work pays off. Take a look at the video which is thrilling and inspirational, all at the same time.

If at first you don’t succeed.



Girls, bruh... pic.twitter.com/RqV0GbjCQb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

Since being shared yesterday, the video has gained 1.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered more than 6.9 lakh likes and 14,000 retweets. People couldn’t stop gushing about the determined skater. Some wrote how the video inspired their kids.

“Just showed this to my 8-year-old daughter, she just took off (quick) looking for her board! Inspiration!” wrote a Twitter user. “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result — the definition of insanity? No, it’s the definition of perseverance!” rightly commented another. “Just yesterday, my 3-year-old daughter said to me: “Daddy, girls can’t skateboard can they?” Today I showed her this video. She watched it over and over and over and over,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

I love this, she’s awesome and completely inspiring, hope for the next generation of tough independent women ❤️ — Tams (@tams2405) August 17, 2020

I love the encouragement by her friends.... pic.twitter.com/pFPXBKAL6B — Steve GoodFriend (@infiniteSTYLZ) August 17, 2020

O my gosh!!

It's amazing that little girl is my new heroine pic.twitter.com/RRUInuz3i1 — 𝒦ℯ𝓃 ℱ𝓁ℴ𝓇ℯ𝓈 (@Mr_KeNNez) August 17, 2020

What do you think of the video?

