e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 13-year-old ban on saggy pants repealed in Florida city

13-year-old ban on saggy pants repealed in Florida city

Around the city, which is northeast of Miami, signs still warn folks of the ordinance. They showing an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and featuring the words: “No ifs, ands or butts ... It’s the city law!”

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:40 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Opa-locka, Florida
The image shows someone wearing saggy pants. (Representative image)
The image shows someone wearing saggy pants. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

After 13 years, a South Florida city has overturned a ban on “saggy pants” — bottoms that reveal the wearer’s underwear.

The Opa-locka City Commission voted Wednesday on a 4-1 vote to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.

The Miami Herald reports that the vote was a first reading of the repeal, meaning it will need to be approved again at a subsequent commission meeting before it’s official. But the item was co-sponsored by four of the five commissioners.

Around the city, which is northeast of Miami, signs still warn folks of the ordinance. They showing an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and featuring the words: “No ifs, ands or butts ... It’s the city law!”

“I was never in support of it, even as a resident,” Vice Mayor Chris Davis, who sponsored the repeal, told the Miami Herald. “I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young, African-American men.”

When the ordinance was first passed, the ACLU of Florida called it a “ridiculous waste of public resources,” saying it would “impose overly harsh penalties for victimless behavior” and disproportionately affect Black youths.

tags
top news
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas
Eye on polls, Mamata Banerjee launches party’s new Hindi cell on Hindi Diwas
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In