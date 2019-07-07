13-year old regains eyesight after 3 years, thanks doctor in video that’ll move you to tears

A video of a young boy from Nepal is doing its rounds on the Internet and winning the hearts of people for one reason – it’s emotional.

Roshan Thing, a 13-year-old boy, lost his eyesight three years ago. Thanks to Sanduk Rui – a surgeon, Thing regained his eyesight and is now able to see the world. The video shows the interaction between the boy and the surgeon after he regained his sight. It won’t be wrong to say that it may leave you teary-eyed.

The heartening moments was tweeted by journalist Om Astha Rai on July 3. He had been following Thing’s journey and wanted to capture the emotional moment.

“Roshan Thing, 13, can’t hold himself back after being able to see the world again,” Rai wrote. Further adding, “He [Roshan Thing] pours all his love on Dr Sanduk Ruit, who used his magic to give the boy eyesight.”

The heartwarming clip shows an ecstatic Thing weeping and hugging the doctor. See for yourself:

Roshan Thing, 13, can't hold himself back after being able to see the world again.



He pours all his love on Dr Sanduk Ruit, who used his magic to give the boy eyesight. 😘



I was really praying for him, and I was really happy to capture this moment. pic.twitter.com/3fv2Q86EDu — Om Astha Rai (@omastharai) July 3, 2019

The video becomes all the more touching in light of a blog posted by Rai about Thing’s journey. He wrote that some of the doctors refused to treat Thing as they thought his condition was incurable. However, Dr Sanduk Rui finally treated the boy and gave him his sight back.

This touching video has struck the right chords with tweeple. Till now, the post has gathered over 107,000 views, more than 1,900 retweets, and about 4,300 “likes.”

People showered comments on the post.

This is so beautiful ❤ — Pluto (@aneekarma) July 3, 2019

much respect for DR Ruit,

such a great man 🧡 — कुसुमे रूमाल (@sooryamukhee) July 3, 2019

What could be more satisfying than this for any human. A true inspiration for not only doctors but for any human. ❤️☺️🙏 — Dr Sachin Gaurav (@sachingaurav) July 3, 2019

I watched this 100 times... Dr. Ruit is like living god to so many peoples 🙏 — Pluviophile 🦋 (@s_s_19_s_s) July 3, 2019

Touchy moments. Huge respect to him. 🙏 — महेश क्षेत्री (@MaheshDai_) July 3, 2019

Wow ! Touchy moment — सु दिन 🇳🇵 (@SudinSayami) July 3, 2019

Absolutely, Loved it!! Salute to Dr. Sanduk RUIT — Karma Aashibinho ⚡️ (@ImAashib17) July 4, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 18:30 IST