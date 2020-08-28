‘2020 has not been the best year’, lightning strikes as groom says these words. Video is now viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:02 IST

“What a timing,” this is probably what you’ll utter after seeing this now viral video of a wedding ceremony. Shared by groom Aaron Sawitsky, the video captures a surprising event which took place during his wedding ceremony with Denice McClure.

Sawitsky shared the clip on Instagram with a descriptive caption. “Turn on the sound for this one,” he wrote and you may just want to do that to see and hear what happens.

In the video, Sawitsky is heard saying, “Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year.” Almost as soon as he completes his sentence, lightning strikes behind the wedding altar, as if making a statement of it’s own.

“Mother nature has one wry sense of humor,” he added in his caption. “Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!” he detailed further.

The whole video is so unbelievable that you’ll end up watching it on loop.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 34,000 views – and counting. It has also collected more than 3,400 likes. People were astonished to see this perfectly timed clip and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same in the comments section of the post.

“Great timing by mother nature as if even she agrees with you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow... that’s the timing!” expressed another. “Expect the unexpected,” commented a third. “Wow, that’s timing at its best,” commented a fourth and it indeed is.

What do you think of the video?