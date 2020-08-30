e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 36-year-old dad joins college, Redditors are rooting for him

36-year-old dad joins college, Redditors are rooting for him

The post also shows what he wants to be “when he grows up” and the answer will surely melt your heart.

Aug 30, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post shows the man holding a green board with his details written on it.
“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young,” these words by Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford perfectly capture the story of this 36-year-old dad who didn’t let his age get in the way of gaining knowledge. And, his story is now winning people over.

Shared by Reddit user @Chexty2600, the post shows the man holding a green board with his details written on it. It says that his name is Christopher and it’s his first day of community college. It also shows what he wants to be “when he grows up” and the answer will surely melt your heart.

“Welp 18 years after high school and I’m jumping in and showing my daughter anything is possible,” shared with this caption, the post is one of those tales which will leave you emotional and happy.

Take a look at the post:

Welp 18 years after high school and I’m jumping in and showing my daughter anything is possible. from r/pics

Posted a few days ago, the post has garnered over 1.2 lakh upvotes and tons of supportive comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Same boat my friend. I have big plans as I’m sure you do too. No time like now,” wrote a Redditor. “Well done! I just graduated a college program at 40...Cheering you on my friend,” commented another. “Good for you!! What you’re doing is an excellent idea!! It is never too late. I’m also starting college in 2 weeks, am older than you but I completely understand your motivation. I wish you all the best success in your studies,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome post?

