5-year-old boy’s quick thinking saves mom’s life. Here’s what happened

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:47 IST

A five-year-old is being hailed as a hero on the Internet for his actions. The boy’s quick thinking helped save his mom’s life. His story was shared on Facebook and chances are this young one’s presence of mind will make you want to applaud him.

Taking to Facebook, West Mercia Police in UK detailed that the incident took place last month. The boy, named Josh, was in his home with his mother and brother when his mom fell unconscious. Josh, without wasting any time, rang 112, the number for emergency services in Europe, which helped his mother get treatment at the right time. What is astonishing is that he called the number after noticing it on his toy ambulance.

The police department also shared a link to a report which describes the incident in detail.

“This was an incredible thing for Josh to do, his quick thinking saw him ring the number on his toy ambulance as he was worried about his mum,” said Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, as described in the report.

“He was very brave and stayed on the line while we were able to get to the family’s home and make sure his mum got medical assistance. Josh has already proved he would make a brilliant police officer in the future, hopefully we’ll see him again when he’s old enough as a new recruit!” Baker added further.

The Facebook post is complete with an image of Josh:

Since being shared, Josh’s story has received tons of love from people.

“Well done to that young man,” wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing little boy, well done. You will have one very proud and grateful mummy,” commented another. “Well done young man, your mummy must be so proud,” posted a third. “Well done Josh how clever you are for doing this,” said a fourth. “You’re a hero,” wrote a fifth and indeed he is.