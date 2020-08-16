e-paper
5-year-old girl shoots 111 arrows while being suspended in air in Chennai. ‘Avengers,’ say people

She did it as an attempt to create a record.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2020 18:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows 5-year-old Sanjana.
The image shows 5-year-old Sanjana. (Twitter/ANI)
         

The images of a five-year-old girl, named Sanjana, hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu have now sparked an appreciative chatter on Twitter. Chances are after learning about her achievement, you’ll find yourself applauding the tiny tot too.

Taking to Twitter, news agency ANI shared four images of the girl. Their tweet details her amazing feat of shooting 111 arrows in 13 minutes and 15 seconds. Did that make you gasp in wonder? Wait till you hear how she did that. It turns out, Sanjana did it while being suspended in the air. She achieved this fantastic feat yesterday on August 15.

“Sanjana, a 5-year-old girl from Chennai sets Human Ultimate World Records Inc, for shooting 111 arrows in 13 minutes & 15 seconds while being suspended in air, on #IndependenceDay,” ANI tweeted. They also added a statement from her coach who said, “We will send credentials to Guinness Book of World Records soon.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered close to 800 likes and tons of appreciative comments. While some expressed their amazement, others congratulated the little one. Some called her an “Avenger” referring to a popular movie series involving superheroes.

“This daughter of India will sure renaissance the Indian Archery and will bring it to the top in world. Proud daughter,” wrote a Twitter user. “Commendable. Keep up the spirit,” expressed another. “Avengers,” asked a third. “Wow… super talented kid,” tweeted a fourth.

