7-Eleven Slurpee Day has everyone remembering Alexie from Stranger Things season 3. Here’s why

On July 11, 7-Eleven dished out an offer to provide free Slurpees to its customers in order to celebrate its birthday.

it's viral Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
#FreeSlurpeeDay has been trending on Twitter. (Twitter)

Netflix original Stranger Things’ third season is making a buzz among fans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Among the characters that stood out and caught people’s attention is Alexei, a Russian scientist. Today, on July 11, when 7-Eleven dished out an offer to provide free Slurpees to its customers – in order to celebrate its birthday - people couldn’t help but remember Alexei. So, while talking about the free drinks on Twitter, under the hashtag #FreeSlurpeeDay, people also came up with tweets mentioning the fictional character and his relation to the drink.

If you are yet to catch up on Stranger Things season 3, you may be wondering what Alexie has to do with Slurpees. In one of the scenes, when Alexie receives a strawberry flavoured Slurpee instead of a cherry one, he ends up throwing a fit. Also, in a few other scenes he is seen guzzling down the drink.

Connecting the two, people showered tweets on Alexie on #FreeSlurpeeDay (that has been trending on Twitter). Here are some them:

7-Elevan, in a Press Release, announced that an estimated of 9 million free small Slurpee were supposed to be given away today.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 19:47 IST

