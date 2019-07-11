7-Eleven Slurpee Day has everyone remembering Alexie from Stranger Things season 3. Here’s why

Netflix original Stranger Things’ third season is making a buzz among fans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Among the characters that stood out and caught people’s attention is Alexei, a Russian scientist. Today, on July 11, when 7-Eleven dished out an offer to provide free Slurpees to its customers – in order to celebrate its birthday - people couldn’t help but remember Alexei. So, while talking about the free drinks on Twitter, under the hashtag #FreeSlurpeeDay, people also came up with tweets mentioning the fictional character and his relation to the drink.

If you are yet to catch up on Stranger Things season 3, you may be wondering what Alexie has to do with Slurpees. In one of the scenes, when Alexie receives a strawberry flavoured Slurpee instead of a cherry one, he ends up throwing a fit. Also, in a few other scenes he is seen guzzling down the drink.

Connecting the two, people showered tweets on Alexie on #FreeSlurpeeDay (that has been trending on Twitter). Here are some them:

#FreeSlurpeeDay and all I can think about is Dr. Alexei and how happy he would be drinking his cherry slurpee pic.twitter.com/mxdMWRfC23 — EvaReyde (@EvaReyde) July 11, 2019

Today's #FreeSlurpeeDay will be dedicated to Alexei from #StrangerThings3. Drink all the cherry slurpees in his honor! 💔 pic.twitter.com/L7fexxV7Z1 — ChrisdyannUribeFOX26 (@ChrisdyannUribe) July 11, 2019

On #FreeSlurpeeDay pour out a little cherry for sweet boy Alexei. pic.twitter.com/iaLAX432MX — stannie leibovitz (@AuthorTones) July 11, 2019

7-Elevan, in a Press Release, announced that an estimated of 9 million free small Slurpee were supposed to be given away today.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 19:47 IST