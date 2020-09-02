8-year-old wins $2500 prize, donates it. Video of his conversation with UNICEF Executive Director is now viral

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:29 IST

In a tale which is both heartwarming and inspiring, an 8-year-old boy who won $2500 as prize money for his coronavirus-related animation, donated it all to UNICEF. A video of a conversation between the kid, named Abhijay, and UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore is going all kinds of viral. The interaction may leave you feeling motivated to do your bit in creating a better future for children around the world.

Shared both on UNICEF’s official Facebook profile and Fore’s personal Twitter profile, the video has left many in awe.

“Young people around the world are doing all they can to support their communities during this difficult time. I was so inspired to meet one such young person, 8-year-old Abhijay, who recently won an award for his COVID-19 animation,” Fore wrote in her post.

“Children like award-winning Abhijay are an inspiration to us all in the fight against COVID-19,” shared UNICEF along with the clip.

The video covers a range of topics from how Abhijay got the idea for animation to how he felt about winning to why he decided to donate his prize to UNICEF. Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has received close to 5.9 million views. The post also garnered over 1.2 lakh reactions and close to 20,000 shares. As for the comments, people on both the platforms, couldn’t stop praising the kid and appreciating his gesture.

“What a remarkable young man you are Ahbijay. You are a credit to your parents and such a humble caring young man. Good luck in all you do in life,” wrote a Facebook user.

“You are an inspiring boy Abhijay. It has been such a pleasure to hear what you have been achieving in the lockdown. You express yourself very well and I feel you will achieve what you aim to in life. I was very touched by your generosity and your reasons for being thoughtful and kind to other children. Many congratulations and good wishes to you,” praised another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

