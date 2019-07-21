9-foot pet anaconda escapes, slithers out of moving car’s dashboard

Authorities in Suffolk County, Long Island, were on the lookout for a 9-foot long anaconda that escaped from its owner’s home. It successfully evaded the authorities for a few days before slithering out from its hiding inside the owner’s van, reports Fox News.

Erik Callender, also known as “Erik the Reptile Guy,” is the owner of the snake who felt a tugging at his seatbelt when he was driving his car, reports News12 Long Island. He looked down and discovered his pet snake staring back at him. Though the car was thoroughly searched before, the snake managed to stay well-hidden under the dashboard after it escaped.

The anaconda was hiding under its owner’s car’s dashboard.

In an attempt to locate the snake, pictures of the reptile were also shared on Facebook by Suffolk County SPCA - a local NGO. Later, they updated their post to inform that the anaconda was finally found.

The snake that escaped its enclosure is a non-venomous green anaconda which may bite if it’s frightened, reads Suffolk County SPCA Facebook post.

The snake is a non-venomous green anaconda.

Many people commented on the post. While some were concerned about the anaconda’s safety, others were simply scared. Here’s how they reacted:

The species of the snake is a native to Trinidad and tropical South America, reports Fox News.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 17:06 IST