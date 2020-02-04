9-year-old saves toddler from choking with technique learnt on YouTube

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:02 IST

A nine-year-old boy named Timothy Prather from the US, who learned ‘Heimlich’ from YouTube, saved his three-year-old cousin Connor from choking last week.

The Heimlich technique includes giving abdominal thrusts to help a person who is choking. Timothy Prater had seen it in YouTube videos. When Prater’s cousin started stomping his feet and holding his throat, Timothy knew just what to do.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki shared his story on Twitter on Monday and wrote, “Important reminder that YouTube has lots of valuable short, instructional videos including what to do if anyone is choking.”

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Tweeple couldn’t help but praise the young boy for his presence of mind.

“If you don’t know the Heimlich manoeuvre, learn it! I’ve used it three times to save choking victims and it’s easy to learn and apply as long as the person is not too much bigger than you. Don’t be clueless like the grandparents, who came close to a life of regret,” wrote a Twitter user. “Smart kid!” wrote another. “So wonderful,” exclaimed a third.

The news also made its way onto Facebook and people expressed the same emotions. “What a wonderful story,” wrote a Facebook user. “A wonderful story, great kids,” commented another. “How wonderful to hear something good for a change. What a little hero this boy is, I know his family is so proud,” wrote a third.