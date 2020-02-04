e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / 9-year-old saves toddler from choking with technique learnt on YouTube

9-year-old saves toddler from choking with technique learnt on YouTube

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki shared his story on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The young kid is now being hailed as a hero.
The young kid is now being hailed as a hero. (Facebook/Jeff York)
         

A nine-year-old boy named Timothy Prather from the US, who learned ‘Heimlich’ from YouTube, saved his three-year-old cousin Connor from choking last week.

The Heimlich technique includes giving abdominal thrusts to help a person who is choking. Timothy Prater had seen it in YouTube videos. When Prater’s cousin started stomping his feet and holding his throat, Timothy knew just what to do.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki shared his story on Twitter on Monday and wrote, “Important reminder that YouTube has lots of valuable short, instructional videos including what to do if anyone is choking.”

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Tweeple couldn’t help but praise the young boy for his presence of mind.

“If you don’t know the Heimlich manoeuvre, learn it! I’ve used it three times to save choking victims and it’s easy to learn and apply as long as the person is not too much bigger than you. Don’t be clueless like the grandparents, who came close to a life of regret,” wrote a Twitter user. “Smart kid!” wrote another. “So wonderful,” exclaimed a third.

The news also made its way onto Facebook and people expressed the same emotions. “What a wonderful story,” wrote a Facebook user. “A wonderful story, great kids,” commented another. “How wonderful to hear something good for a change. What a little hero this boy is, I know his family is so proud,” wrote a third.

tags
top news
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news