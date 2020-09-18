e-paper
This tweet may remind you of your grandma for the sweetest reason

“Sir, you made me cry. It is a wonderful memory,” shared a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:53 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter user Praveen Angusamy, IFS, the image and it has collected several reactions.
Twitter user Praveen Angusamy, IFS, the image and it has collected several reactions. (Twitter/@PraveenIFShere)
         

Grandparents play a really huge and beautiful role in a kid’s life, especially their growing up years. From showering us with love to protecting us from mom and dad’s scolding to advocating for an extra hour of playtime for us to spoiling us with our favourite things to eat, grandparents pamper their grandkids in every way possible. This picture shared on Twitter shines a light on that bond by highlighting something almost all grandmas did. It’s possible, the image will remind you of your dadi or nani as well.

Shared by Twitter user Praveen Angusamy, IFS, the image shows someone placing money in another person’s hand. The caption explains what’s happening in the sweetest way.

“Every single time I visited my grandma, this happened,” says the tweet. “She’d tell ‘don’t tell your mom that I gave you this’,” the caption says further.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Did this post bring back a flood of memories? It has for many on Twitter.

“Sir, you made me cry. It is a wonderful memory,” wrote an individual. “Aww… That’s their blessing,” added another.

 What do you think about the tweet? Does it remind you of your childhood days too?

