This tweet may remind you of your grandma for the sweetest reason

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:53 IST

Grandparents play a really huge and beautiful role in a kid’s life, especially their growing up years. From showering us with love to protecting us from mom and dad’s scolding to advocating for an extra hour of playtime for us to spoiling us with our favourite things to eat, grandparents pamper their grandkids in every way possible. This picture shared on Twitter shines a light on that bond by highlighting something almost all grandmas did. It’s possible, the image will remind you of your dadi or nani as well.

Shared by Twitter user Praveen Angusamy, IFS, the image shows someone placing money in another person’s hand. The caption explains what’s happening in the sweetest way.

“Every single time I visited my grandma, this happened,” says the tweet. “She’d tell ‘don’t tell your mom that I gave you this’,” the caption says further.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Every single time I visited my grandma, this happened ❤️

She'd tell "Don't tell your mom that I gave you this" pic.twitter.com/HFcOmcMPE1 — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) September 18, 2020

Did this post bring back a flood of memories? It has for many on Twitter.

“Sir, you made me cry. It is a wonderful memory,” wrote an individual. “Aww… That’s their blessing,” added another.

This thing is so common abt grandmothers. My naani use to fold a Rs 100 or Rs 500 note many times over and slowly slipped it in my pocket and followed it with instructions each time in my ears...Mummy ko mat batana..Best was this followed with a tight hug, which I so miss now. — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) September 18, 2020

Grandparents and grandchildren get along well because they have one common enemy :D (a joke i read somewhere which makes me smile every time) — Sonal Alvares (@AlvaresSonal) September 18, 2020

pure love … One day I forgot my wallet, so on my way I asked my maternal grandma for 100/200rs. She gave me and later in the evening she came to our house to enquire about my financial well being :) — Richard (@RichardFlorix) September 18, 2020

Always ..... 😍

no matter we are employees,

she still gives money. And you know, which is equivalent to millions of rupees for me.. Respect❤️ — Sravani (@sravani950570) September 18, 2020

What do you think about the tweet? Does it remind you of your childhood days too?