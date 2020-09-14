Adorable stories about nannies and kids make this thread super wholesome

it-s-viral

Sep 14, 2020

Children can sometimes ask some deep questions, innocently leaving adults stumped for answers. They also don’t always understand how certain things work in the ‘grown up’ world and their understanding, or lack thereof, of those things, can make one smile. This tweet highlights one such example and is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. In fact, the tweet seemed so relatable to so many people that they couldn’t help share their own experiences around it.

Twitter user T, in her post, has shared how she’s a nanny for some kids. Her tweet highlights how they reacted when they found out that this is in fact her job. What’s even more adorable is what they thought of the whole thing.

“Today I discovered that the kids I nanny do not in fact understand that I am paid to take care of them and believe that I am just their friend who comes over to play,” she tweeted, adding, “I cannnnttttt”.

Her tweet, since being shared on September 12, has collected over 8.2 lakh likes and more than 56,000 retweets - and still counting.

Today I discovered that the kids I nanny do not in fact understand that I am paid to take care of them and believe that I am just their friend who comes over to play I cannnnttttt🥺🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — t (@lovextinyti) September 12, 2020

The adorable and funny tweet has prompted several others to share their own experiences which are just as delightful to read.

“I used to nanny for a 2 year old. Every time I’d show up, she’d yell to her parents that ‘TT’s home’,” wrote a Twitter user. “I almost cried the first time she said it!” they added.

“The kids I helped babysit are 4 and 2, the 4 year old asked why I wasn’t with them on vacation. The mom said ‘it’s just a family vacation’ and he said ‘he’s my family too’,” shared another.

Here’s what other shared:

Once the girls I nannied learned I was paid to care for them ( even though I was just having fun and love them to bits) they would tell me they would pay me more, so I wouldn’t leave at night. It was cute and funny but I still left — Natalliie_ (@natalliie_) September 13, 2020

I nanny for 3 kids and the oldest (she was 11 at the time) already knew but then the other two kids were like "so we’re your job?" And i told them that I see it as hanging out and that i actually like to be around them so its fun for me 😂😭 i love my kids — mary bee (@marybieee) September 12, 2020

The kids I used to nanny thought the same. The little boy cried so hard. He was like so you’re getting money to be my friend😂😭y’all I was so crushed!!! — TaeTheDon (@princessatae) September 12, 2020

A kid I used to nanny said the same thing to me I was like omg 😭😭😭 tell ur momma to gimme more tho 😭😭😭 — 🌈🌞 𝓝𝓸 🤠 (@taryninatree) September 13, 2020

When the kids I nanny found out I watch other kids. pic.twitter.com/pK8OR2V716 — Jenn (@Jenn92261913) September 12, 2020

What do you think about these stories?