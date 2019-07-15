Adorable video shows little girl trying mango for the first time. Smiles guaranteed

You must have seen several videos of cute babies trying lemons and making funny faces on the Internet. Well, here’s a similar video that shows a little girl eating a mango for the first time and it will hurt your jaws smiling while watching her reaction. Twitter user @ReeseTrece shared the beautiful moment her niece tried the fruit and it has since gone viral all over social media.

The post captioned “here’s a video of my niece trying a mango for the first time” was shared on July 9. It has since collected more than 1.5 million views and 1.2 lakh ‘likes’ on Twitter. The video was also posted on Instagram.

here’s a video of my niece trying a mango for the first time 😊 pic.twitter.com/eqfB76DADU — muva reese (@ReeseTrece) July 9, 2019

Twitter user @ReeseTrece also tweeted some information about her niece after watching her growing fan following.

“Thank you everyone. Her name is Ivy and she’s my one and only niece since my little brother passed away 2 months before her birth. I’m so grateful for her mother @LissetjRomero for being so strong and raising this little angel all on her own (with my family’s support of course),” she wrote.

Many people posted heartwarming comments for little Ivy. Take a look:

Really can’t get over this cuteness — 🥀٦٦٦🥀 (@Hassuna_Matata) July 13, 2019

If you don’t have some mango pulp under your eye, are you even enjoying your mango? — Diddy Dirty Munny (@indigo_mim) July 11, 2019

Omg she’s such a cutie!!!! Look at that face after the first tasting! Like... W H O AAAAAA! 😩😍♥️ — C H E L L E Z 🌸 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@sincerlychelle) July 10, 2019

I think.....and bare with me on this...she likes it lmao omg those lil cheeks how cuteee pic.twitter.com/7UReYICcRw — DatBoiiSkeez (@DequaneMy) July 10, 2019

She saying" this is it right here!! Y’all exposed me to it. I love it !" Too cute!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Just_Rosalita🇨🇺 (@TOKYO_FANTASTIC) July 10, 2019

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 17:11 IST