Adorable video shows little girl trying mango for the first time. Smiles guaranteed

Here’s a video that shows a little girl eating a mango for the first time and it will hurt your jaws smiling while watching her reaction

it's viral Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:21 IST
Malvika Kukreja
Malvika Kukreja
Video,Mango,Twitter
A Twitter user shared the beautiful moment her niece tried the fruit and it has since gone viral all over social media.(Twitter/@ReeseTrece)

You must have seen several videos of cute babies trying lemons and making funny faces on the Internet. Well, here’s a similar video that shows a little girl eating a mango for the first time and it will hurt your jaws smiling while watching her reaction. Twitter user @ReeseTrece shared the beautiful moment her niece tried the fruit and it has since gone viral all over social media.

The post captioned “here’s a video of my niece trying a mango for the first time” was shared on July 9. It has since collected more than 1.5 million views and 1.2 lakh ‘likes’ on Twitter. The video was also posted on Instagram.

Twitter user @ReeseTrece also tweeted some information about her niece after watching her growing fan following.

“Thank you everyone. Her name is Ivy and she’s my one and only niece since my little brother passed away 2 months before her birth. I’m so grateful for her mother @LissetjRomero for being so strong and raising this little angel all on her own (with my family’s support of course),” she wrote.

Many people posted heartwarming comments for little Ivy. Take a look:

What do you think about the video?

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 17:11 IST



