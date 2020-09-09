e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Alabama family escapes fire thanks to pet dog’s bark

Alabama family escapes fire thanks to pet dog’s bark

When Derek Walker heard a “different kind of bark” coming from Ralph, a 4-year-old Great Dane, he got up to investigate.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:08 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama
Ralph, the 4-year-old Great Dane was unharmed in the fire.
Ralph, the 4-year-old Great Dane was unharmed in the fire.(Pixabay)
         

A dog has been credited with saving an Alabama family’s lives after his bark awakened them to a fire that was sweeping through their rental home early Tuesday morning.

The dog, Ralph, “doesn’t usually make a sound at night,” said Derek Walker, who lived in the Birmingham home with his wife and two children, according to AL.com.

So when Walker heard a “different kind of bark” coming from Ralph, a 4-year-old Great Dane, he got up to investigate. That’s when he saw the fire outside the family’s kitchen window.

The blaze had started on a grill and spread to the home, according to Robert Lawson, a battalion chief with the North Shelby Fire Department.

“I just started screaming ‘fire’ to get everybody up,” Walker said. “My wife got up and she got our daughter and got her out.”

After getting their daughter out of the house, his wife went into the home again to get their son. He had been fast asleep while his bedroom was full of smoke. “The fire was right outside his wall,” Walker said. “He wasn’t awake because he sleeps covered with his blanket.”

Walker stepped inside the house to get Ralph, who was in his kennel, and the family’s two miniature pigs.

The hero, Ralph, made it out alive.

The home has suffered heavy fire damage and most of the family’s belongings have perished. But, they are thankful for the furry member of the family.

“Without Ralph, I don’t think we would have made it,″ Walker said.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
As bars reopen in Delhi after five months, here are 7 things you should know before you head out for a drink
As bars reopen in Delhi after five months, here are 7 things you should know before you head out for a drink
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In