Alwar jeweller receives stolen gold chains with apology note, cops doubtful

On July 18, a jeweller in Alwar received a courier. When he opened it, it had two gold chains and a letter from someone called Mahesh. The letter said the man took chains by mistake.

“We came to the showroom to return these but on seeing police, we came back. After getting your address, we are sending these by courier. Hope you will forgive us by heart,” the letter read.

Yogesh Goyal, who reported loss of gold chains weighing 35 grams to police on June 25, informed the police on receiving the courier.

“Three people came to showroom to buy a silver chhatra and paid Rs 5,600 for it. Meanwhile, they got a chance to lift two gold chains. We informed police and gave them CCTV footage of the showroom,” said Goyal.

Alwar’s Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh Anil said the accused were identified from the footage and a man was arrested with the car used for the crime.

“During investigation, we found out that the other two accused were from Gurugram. We landed at their address but they were not found there,” he said.

The SP said it was not a case of change of heart. “Why did they wait for 23 days to return the chains? This is nothing but a trick to evade arrest,” he said.

Deshmukh said the courier will have no impact on the investigation. “We have evidence against them through the CCTV footage. They are from upper middle class families,” he further added.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 19:37 IST