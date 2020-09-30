e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Amazing finger tutting video will mesmerise you. Seen it yet?

Amazing finger tutting video will mesmerise you. Seen it yet?

“This made my day,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the artist performing.
The image shows the artist performing. (Instagram/@khadyeprathamesh99)
         

Have you ever come across a video which makes you go wow? This finger tutting video is a perfect example of that category of clips which are absolutely mesmerising. Shared on Intagram, the clip is now getting tons of love from people. The video showcases intricate and synchronised movements of the fingers to the song Gilehriyaan from the movie Dangal.

Shared on Instagram by user with handle @khadyeprathamesh99, the video has already gathered close to 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video is so amazing that it’ll keep you hooked and you may even end up watching it on loop.

The clip was shared a few days ago on September 21. Since being shared, it has received tons of comments from people. While some shared various emojis to express themselves, a few also just wrote “wow.” There were also a few who pointed that the clip is amazing.

“This made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet song and also your smile,” said another. “This is called real talent, keep going bro,” praised a third. “I’m obsessed with your talent,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Norwegian dance group skillfully grooves to Punjabi tune. Watch

tags
top news
Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Babri verdict live updates: Judge reaches CBI court, judgment shortly
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
‘No moral right to continue’: Priyanka attacks Adityanath over Hathras rape
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
Unlock 5 guidelines likely today: All you need to know about Delhi’s plan so far
Unlock 5 guidelines likely today: All you need to know about Delhi’s plan so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In