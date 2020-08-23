Amazon Prime India’s YouTube playlist post may leave you chuckling. Check it out

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 09:02 IST

Ever wondered what song Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would listen to if she existed in the current day and age? Chances are you’re thinking why you’d imagine something like that. But, if that happened, which song do you think she would listen to? Turns out, Amazon Prime India has already imagined that and shared a post in the form of a YouTube playlist meme. However, it’s not only Poo’s music preference they’ve imaged. Fantastically, the share covers many other famous characters from popular shows and movies.

Posted on Instagram on August 22 from Amazon Prime India’s official account, this post consists of 10 images. “We made a playlist for y’all,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The pictures have been edited to resemble a YouTube screen. The top half of the snapshot shows a still from a show or movie available for viewing on Amazon Prime India. Below the still, the name of a song and its artist is written. These are meant to represent the themes presented in the show or illustrated through particular characters.

For instance, ‘Rihanna - Diamonds’ is written below a snapshot from the Amazon Prime original series Made in Heaven. Check out this and other such witty designed pictures below.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has piqued people’s interest. It currently has over 25,000 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Ritviz Udd Gaye got me loling”. Another individual wrote, “I really want to know who is the person behind all these posts. I love their sense of humour”. “Why are you so impressive? Every time,” expressed a third. “This is epic,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this share?

