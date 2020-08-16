Amul pays tribute to MS Dhoni, says all the best for ‘next innings’. Watch emotional video

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:48 IST

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening through a post on Instagram. “Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired,” the former csptain of the Indian cricket team wrote. The post is complete with a video montage showing MS Dhoni’s journey.

Millions took to various social media platforms to share their reactions to Dhoni’s retirement. While some shared heartfelt notes, others posted their favourite memories. Amid this, a post by dairy corporation Amul stood out and now it has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Shared on both Twitter and Instagram, the post is captioned “We wish all the best to MS Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life!” It is complete with a video which showcases the different MS Dhoni doodles Amul created over the years. What makes the clip even more emotional is the background score.

We wish all the best to M S Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life! pic.twitter.com/UvgGHYGPI5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 15, 2020

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered over 6,300 likes and more than 1,800 retweets. The Instagram post has also amassed close to 8,100 views. The comments sections of both the posts were flooded with emotional reactions from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fans.

“Unbeatable video,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow all emotions in one frame,” expressed another and this notion was also showcased by several others. “Amazing video,” commented a third. There were also some who shared heart emojis to show their reactions.

People also shared similar reactions on the Twitter post. Take a look at what they posted:

A beautiful compilation!! You'll be missed Mahi.

This marks the end of a beautiful era. — Sudakshina Das (@SuRia2) August 16, 2020

You never disappoint .. love the farewell ♥️ — jaykshah07 🆘 (@jaykshah7) August 15, 2020

I didn't cry while seeing this, trust me 😭 — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) August 15, 2020

“It’s such a thoughtful tribute,” wrote a Twitter user and it indeed is.

What do you think of Amul’s video?

