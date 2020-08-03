Amul shares ‘homecoming gift’ post to welcome Amitabh Bachchan home

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:42 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, after spending days at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19, returned home yesterday. Social media is abuzz with all sorts of posts welcoming the legendary actor back to his home. Amul has now joined in too to share a ‘homecoming gift’ to welcome Big B.

“Amitabh Bachchan returns home from hospital!” with this caption they shared an image. The cartoon features the iconic Amul girl and the actor. One of the captions on the image reads “AB beats C” and the other says “Homecoming gift.” They shared the image both on Instagram and Twitter:

Since being shared just over an hour ago, the post has already gathered over 2,200 likes and counting. It has also gathered tons of reactions from people. From welcoming Bachchan home to appreciating Amul’s post, people shared different comments. There were some who posted heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Amul’s creativity par excellence and relevant for decades. Kudos to your team!” wrote an Instagram user. “Bharat will beat C,” expressed another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

We all love you @SrBachchan SIR 🙏 — Rupam (@xhobdo) August 3, 2020

Nice..Amul... — Nitesh Nayaka (@NiteshNayaka6) August 3, 2020

What do you think of Amul’s post?