Anand Mahindra asks tweeple to guess the answer to this question. Can you?

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:04 IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s tweets usually create quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application. From making tweeple snicker to inspiring them, Mahindra’s diverse shares often evoke various reactions amongst netizens. His new post is no different and this time it is causing many to scratch their heads in wonder.

Mahindra shared four images on his official Twitter account on September 18. “Morning quiz. Why on earth am I posting these pics? (Wrong answer: I’m planning to start an American football league in India!) The best, knowledgeable answer gets a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle/truck,” read the text shared alongside the pictures.

Check out the post below which has generated over 7,200 likes and almost 3,000 comments, to see if you can guess the answer to Mahindra’s question:

Morning quiz. Why on earth am I posting these pics? (Wrong answer: I’m planning to start an American football league in India!) The best, knowledgeable answer gets a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle/truck. pic.twitter.com/kVOlYYFqw6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2020

Do you have an answer to that quiz question? If yes, then clever you. But if not, then worry not, let tweeple help you guess.

Here are some guesses from the thread. One person said, “Teamwork”. Another individual wrote, “Mahindra is a sponsor for this game”.

“You are a sponsor, can see it on their jersey,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else stated, “Just some cool guys having fun”.

Here are some other replies from the thread:

Tech Mahindra sponsoring the sports team. — Rajesh K (@rajeshsundaram) September 18, 2020

Tech Mahindra are the sponsors. Taking the tech brand Global .👍👍 — SentiMeter👉🏿 (@mukundng) September 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

