Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares jugaad clip of man powering Tesla car with gas generator. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares jugaad clip of man powering Tesla car with gas generator. Watch

The man walks forward to show a Honda gasoline generator and demonstrates how he uses it to power the battery-operated car.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows the man demonstrating the gas generator.
The clip shows the man demonstrating the gas generator.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

When one thinks of the word jugaad tons of innovative creations captured in various videos come to mind. Adding to that vast array of videos, one clip shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra has piqued the interest of netizens. Chances are you’ll be amazed watching this ‘jugaad’ video too.

The clip shared on Twitter shows a man holding a can of gasoline. A few seconds into the video the person shooting the video goes on to ask the man why he needs the gasoline when he has a Tesla.

The man walks forward to show a Honda gasoline generator and demonstrates how he uses it to power the battery-operated car.

“And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla,” reads the caption posted by Mahindra.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on August 9, the clip has garnered over 5.7 lakh views and more than 37,000 likes. People shared all sorts of reactions for the video.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“This is hilarious,” writes a Twitter user. “The word jugaad should be added in the Oxford dictionary with immediate effect,” jokes another.

Another even requested to hire the man

What are your thoughts on this unusual technique?

Also Read | Teacher’s makeshift ‘tripod’ is a perfect example of jugaad. People laud her efforts

