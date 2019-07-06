Anchor confuses Apple Inc with fruit, gets trolled on Twitter

Social media users who pounce on even slightest mistake recently got another reason to have a great laugh after a Pakistani anchor confused Apple Inc with the fruit during the live programme.

She is being trolled heavily for thinking that her panellist who was talking about Apple Inc - an American multinational technology company - is referring to Apple, the fruit.

The matter came into light after a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted a video clip of the show, on Twitter, in which anchor was discussing with a panellist about Pakistani financial conditions.

During the discussion, the panellist said, “Alone Apple’s business amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan’s annual budget”. Thinking he is talking about fruit business, she said, “Yes sir, I have heard there are copious varieties of apples and the business is quite big”, the startled panellist promptly corrected her saying: “I am talking about the Apple company, not the fruit”.

Shared on July 4, the clip has amassed more than 25000 views and 2,000 likes, till now.

Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/3Sr7IBl7ns — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 4, 2019

Tweeple reacted quickly. “News Channel’s or Comedy show,” said a netizen. “That’s why people say an apple a day keeps the doctor away but they don’t say psychiatrist away,” tweeted another.

Check out how others reacted:

Hats off to the man!! What control!! Had I been there would have probably fallen off my seat laughing 😂 — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) July 4, 2019

Stupidity at its best 😀😁😂😄😅😅😅 — astbhaan (@astbhaan) July 4, 2019

Kuch BHI !! — Deepak Rege (@Dipakrege) July 5, 2019

an apple a day keeps steve jobs away — Mohammad Ali Tunna (@MdAli10veer) July 4, 2019

Can't stop laughing. Fruits mehenge hain ya saste ho gaye? — AMIT JAIN (@AMITJAI69909373) July 4, 2019

Poor anchor still thinking about grocery after show pic.twitter.com/wGAwMiVZ4c — Taya Amritsaria (@TayaAmritsaria3) July 4, 2019

As an apple engineer I couldn't control laughing! — Harshit Jain (@iHarshitJ) July 4, 2019

However, a few defended the anchor. “In the anchor’s defence, the way he said Appal it did feel like he’s talking about the fruit (Also Appal Sirf Appal Mobile nahin hota hai!),” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s the guy who failed to qualify his argument properly! Just apple means fruit! ,” wrote another.

This incident revives the memory of another incident where Dr Masroor Ali Siyal, a senior leader of Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), attacked a senior journalist Imtiaz Khan Faran during a live TV show.

Also, it brings back the memory of the incident where the provincial government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa live-streamed an entire meeting by accidentally turning on the cat filter. With pink ears and cute whiskers, the ministers conducted the meeting online - leaving people laughing out loud.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 11:35 IST