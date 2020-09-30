e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Artist creates model house with mini wooden logs, video is amazing to watch

Artist creates model house with mini wooden logs, video is amazing to watch

“I made house with mini wood logs,” reads the caption accompanying the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the model house in progress.
The image shows the model house in progress. (YouTube/@UWOODWORKER)
         

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, then there’s a possibility that you have come across those videos which capture incredible artistic skills of people. Case in point, this video of a person creating a model house using mini wooden logs. Not just the making video, the end result is so incredible that it may make you think if only you could stay in that beautiful house.

“I made house with mini wood logs,” the clip is shared with this caption on Reddit. It was also shared on the artist’s YouTube channel.

The video shows how the artist uses small wooden logs to create a beautiful model house.

The clip is a little over three minutes long. And, every second of the clip is worth watching. Don’t take our word for it, take a look yourself:

I Made House With Mini Wood Logs | UWOODWORKER from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1,100 upvotes. It also received appreciative comments from many.

One Redditor asked how much time it took to create the house. To which, the original poster replied that it took 12 days to get the job done.

“I would like to live in it,” expressed another. “This is so awesome. The attention to details is really impressive,” said a third.

As for this Individual, they wrote, “Really cool handiwork and beautifully built.”

What do you think of the creation?

Also Read | Woman creates dreamy art on mini canvas, netizens are in love with it

tags
top news
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In