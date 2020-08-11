e-paper
Astronaut shares pics of Galapagos Islands from space, leaves netizens awe-struck

“Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today!” astronaut Chris Cassidy tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:29 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One fo the pictures shared by astronaut Chris Cassidy.
One fo the pictures shared by astronaut Chris Cassidy. (Twitter/@Astro_SEAL)
         

You may have seen several photos of the Galapagos Islands but these ones, shared by astronaut Chris Cassidy, are out of this world. Cassidy, who is currently living aboard the International Space Station, shared four pictures of the islands and chances are they’ll take your breath away.

“Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today!” Cassidy wrote in his tweet while sharing the images. The photos capture the islands through the clouds and can easily leave anyone amazed.

Take a look at the beautiful post:

Shared on August 11, the post has garnered over 5,000 likes and tons of comments from spell-bound netizens. Here’s how tweeple reacted:

“You guys take some pretty amazing pictures from space! Thank you for sharing!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, wonderful clouds... like ice cream,” shared another.

Every now and then, astronauts share pictures of Earth captured from outer space. Earlier, astronaut Colonel Doug Hurley shared an image of the Earth taken from the space describing it as, “Our beautiful Blue Marble”.

On July 26, astronaut Bob Behnken shared a picture of Hurricane Hanna captured from space.

What are your thoughts on these pictures from space?

