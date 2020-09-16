e-paper
Automatic pani puri machine impresses Twitter. Would you try it?

Automatic pani puri machine impresses Twitter. Would you try it?

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared this video from Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:29 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows someone using the pani puri machine.
The image shows someone using the pani puri machine. (Twitter/@AwanishSharan)
         

Among the things people missed during the lockdown and perhaps even now is having street food the way it is meant to be enjoyed - out on the street. Pani puri is among such street food items which unexplainably turns tastier when eaten from a street stall - something many wouldn’t be comfortable doing given the current situation. That’s probably why this video of an ‘automatic pani puri’ machine has caught the attention of tweeple.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan has shared a video on Twitter which shows this machine being used in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. “Automatic Panipuri with Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows the machine which uses sensors to prompt the flow of the flavoured water across different nozzles. One can choose which flavour they’d like. Watch the video to see this machine being used:

Since being shared September 15, the video has collected over 3,900 likes and some 600 retweets. People have posted a ton of comments on the video sharing their reaction to this special system. While some expressed their interest in trying such a machine, a few others shared their concerns over it.

What do you think about this device?

Also Read | This is a vending machine that dispenses golgappa. ‘Pani Puri ATM,’ say people

