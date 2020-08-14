The way this mother bear busts its baby’s ‘investigation’ of a home is hilariously adorable. Watch

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:30 IST

An incredible interaction between a baby bear and its mother has put a smile on several faces. A video, shared on Facebook, captures the moment the baby bear was curiously peeking inside a home. However, the inquisitive animal’s investigation was interrupted by its mother who dragged it away from the scene.

Facebook user Sumer Walser Williams shared the recording that has collected many reactions from netizens.

“We had some visitors last night. We woke up to their pool party, bird seed snacking, and 12 feet deck climbing,” she wrote on Facebook. The video shared shows the little bear standing on its hind legs while it looks inside the house through a glass door. You can hear a dog barking in the background. Moments later, the mamma bear is seen climbing up the porch and walking towards her baby.

The video goes on to show how she tries to nudge the baby bear away from the porch. However, it seems the little one is in no mood to leave just yet.

“I think the cub wanted to come inside to hang out, but his momma wasn’t in the mood to deal with his mischievousness at 4am,” Williams hilariously wrote in her caption. “Lil’ cub popped the girls’ blowup pool and they didn’t even bother to clean up their mess on their way out. Guess I should have gotten the fire pit going for them if I were a good host?” she added.

She also added what she thought was going through the mamma bear’s mind and it makes for a wonderful read as you watch the interesting video.

Take a look at the entire post below:

Shared on August 10, the video has since collected over 800 shares and more than 600 reactions along with several reactions from people on the social networking platform.

“They’re so cute! I like how the mom grabbed the cub and was like let’s go,” wrote an individual. “The momma bear was not wasting any time in trying to get the baby to leave with her,” posted another.

“Watched several times, momma bear was determined to teach her cub a lesson!” added a Facebook user. “That was so cool!!! I bet you could bearly contain yourself,” joked another.

What do you think about this video?

