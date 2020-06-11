e-paper
Baby elephant drinks milk from jumbo bottle, video is beyond adorable

Baby elephant drinks milk from jumbo bottle, video is beyond adorable

The video starts with Maktao, the baby elephant, running behind a person who is probably a keeper at the rescue centre.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:09 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the baby elephant named Maktao.
The image shows the baby elephant named Maktao. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
         

There are some videos which can instantly bring a smile on your face. Case in point is this video of Maktao, a baby elephant, engaged in a very special ‘mission’ while being all kinds of adorable. The tiny tot is a resident at Sheldrick Wildlife, a rescue, rehabilitation, and release centre for baby elephants.

Taking to Twitter, the centre shared the video of the baby jumbo. “Maktao is on a mission to get back quickly for one of two bottles of milk,” they tweeted. The agency then added, “Orphans at our Nursery sleep in stockades to offer warmth & protection during the night, and explore the protected forest by day with their Keepers.”

The video starts with Maktao running behind a person who is probably a keeper at the centre. Eventually, the duo enters into an enclosure. As the camera pans inside the place, a sweet scene unfolds. It shows the baby elephant drinking milk from a big feeding bottle.

We are not saying that the 39-second-long video will make you smile ear to ear but it will.

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has gathered over 8,400 views and tons of comments from people. While some couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the clip, a few had some questions in mind.

“What kind of milk do they get?” asked a Twitter user. To this, the centre replied and wrote, “Thanks for your question, we use a specialist milk formula developed by our Founder, Daphne Sheldrick which is fortified with additional, nutritious ingredients.”

“So darn cute,” expressed another. “Love how he thinks he is holding it,” commented a third. “How adorable these elephants are,” commented another. “There is nothing cuter than a baby elephant,” tweeted a Twitter user.

“Ah, my favorite sight of the day - running for the milk!” and we, for one, agree with this Twitter user.

What do you think of this video?

