Baby gorilla named Kitoko's curiosity with camera captured in adorable video. Watch

Baby gorilla named Kitoko’s curiosity with camera captured in adorable video. Watch

The video is a must-watch for anyone looking for a way to relieve stress.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:03 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been shared by Woodland Park Zoo on Facebook.
The video has been shared by Woodland Park Zoo on Facebook.
         

Cuteness can be described in several ways, but even simpler would be to watch this video shared on Facebook. It shows a baby gorilla going bananas over a camera and footage captured from it is a must-watch for anyone looking for a way to relieve stress.

The video has been shared by Woodland Park Zoo some 14 hours ago. It shows a baby gorilla named Kitoko playing with the camera. The clip shows Kitoko curiously trying to figure out what the device does, all the while making adorable faces and sharing the cutest expressions.

The video also shows Kitoko losing interest in the camera and returning to its mother for a moment. However, its curiosity with the camera pulls it back to the device.

“Kitoko gets playful with our camera while never venturing too far from the safety of mom’s reach. The little gorilla is curious and full of learning energy!” says the caption shared with the video.

Click here to see the video

Since being shared, the video has collected several wonderful reactions from people on the social networking site.

“He’s growing so fast. Such a good Mama letting him explore but not too far away from her. He is so cute!” reads a comment. “Very photogenic,” writes another. “Just like a toddler,” shares a third. “Look at that face, so cute!” reacts a fourth.

A similar video of a two-month-old colobus monkey also won people over recently. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s shared the clip that makes for a delightful watch on their official Facebook page.

