e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bannerghatta Biological Park celebrates birth of second calf for Roopa the elephant

Bannerghatta Biological Park celebrates birth of second calf for Roopa the elephant

“It was the second calf delivered by Roopa, she gave birth to a female calf, Gowri in 2016 at the age of 8,” said the Executive Director of BBP said.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 09:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Bengaluru
A 12-year-old elephant, Roopa, at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) gave birth to a male calf.
A 12-year-old elephant, Roopa, at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) gave birth to a male calf.(Instagram/@Bannerghatta Zoo)
         

A 12-year-old elephant, Roopa, at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) gave birth to a male calf on Saturday.

Both the mother and calf are healthy and are doing well, said Executive Director, BBP.

“It was the second calf delivered by Roopa, she gave birth to a female calf, Gowri in 2016 at the age of 8,” said the Executive Director said.

The park took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news and an adorable photo of the newborn calf with its mother.

“We are delighted to announce that Elephant Roopa has given birth to her second calf today!” read the caption.

Take a look:

With the addition of this calf, the present elephant population is 24 at the BBP.

tags
top news
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Ram temple event, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Ram temple event, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In