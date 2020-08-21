e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bar installs fish bowl-like screens in Japan to lure back virus-wary customers

Bar installs fish bowl-like screens in Japan to lure back virus-wary customers

The conical and clear acrylic screens hang from the ceiling and envelop the customers’ head and shoulders.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:08 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Tokyo
A goldfish bowl-like acrylic screen used as part of new social distancing measures.
A goldfish bowl-like acrylic screen used as part of new social distancing measures. (REUTERS)
         

A bar in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district has installed fish bowl-like screens designed to protect against coronavirus transmission, aiming to lure back clients worried about the risks of COVID-19.

The Jazz Lounge En Counter bar reopened in late June, having shut down for several weeks after the government declared a nationwide state of emergency in April.

But with revenues down 70% to 80% compared with pre-pandemic levels, the bar decided to step up efforts to ensure customers feel safer.

Customers are seen sitting with their heads inside the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens.
Customers are seen sitting with their heads inside the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens. ( REUTERS )

“If we don’t take firm steps we wouldn’t be responding to customers’ requests. And they wouldn’t visit us because they’re worried,” said manager Katsutoshi Iwazaki.

Customers enjoy themselves while sitting inside the screen.
Customers enjoy themselves while sitting inside the screen. ( REUTERS )

The conical, clear acrylic screens - which were demonstrated to Reuters by bar staff on a recent visit - hang from the ceiling and envelop the customers’ head and shoulders, acting as a barrier between them and other drinkers, as well as servers. Employees said they, too, felt more protected.

Both customers and staff are seen with the the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens.
Both customers and staff are seen with the the goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens. ( REUTERS )

“I can’t talk to them (customers) safely if there’s a risk of droplet infection. But I feel very safe now with this measure,” said 27 year-old staff member Mako Aoki.

tags
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputNEET  2020 Admit CardChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In