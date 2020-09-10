e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts

Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts

“I can’t believe this is real,” the image of the Basmati rice tote bag was shared with this caption on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the bag in question.
The image shows the bag in question. (Twitter/@naahrun)
         

At one point or another most of us have carried tote bags while going out. While some of them are colourful, others have quirky quotes written on them. In other words, there are varieties of tote bags and now there’s a latest inclusion to that list. It’s a bag made using basmati rice sack and expectedly, people can’t help but wonder “Par kyun?”.

The hullabaloo started when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of an advertisement of the product. “I can’t believe this is real,” she wrote and shared this image.

While replying to her own tweet, the individual shared an update and tweeted this:

Since being shared, the main tweet has gathered more than 74,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 7,900 retweets. People couldn’t wrap their heads around this unusual - and slightly bizarre - accessory.

“People who drink ‘chai tea’ will buy this,” wrote a twitter user. Someone shared another image of similar bags and tweeted:

 Here’s how others reacted:

Not everyone, however, were opposed to the idea. Here’s what they wrote.

What do you think of the basmati rice tote bag? Would you use one if you get the chance?

tags
top news
Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Rafale induction LIVE updates: Defence min Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Parly leave for Ambala Air Force station
Rafale induction LIVE updates: Defence min Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Parly leave for Ambala Air Force station
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
SII didn’t inform authorities about AstraZeneca’s trial pause: DCGI
SII didn’t inform authorities about AstraZeneca’s trial pause: DCGI
Covid-19 patients at risk of developing lung fibrosis
Covid-19 patients at risk of developing lung fibrosis
Steve Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, reserves high praise for two rising stars of India
Steve Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, reserves high praise for two rising stars of India
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In