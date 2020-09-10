Basmati rice tote bag leaves people with lots of thoughts

it-s-viral

At one point or another most of us have carried tote bags while going out. While some of them are colourful, others have quirky quotes written on them. In other words, there are varieties of tote bags and now there’s a latest inclusion to that list. It’s a bag made using basmati rice sack and expectedly, people can’t help but wonder “Par kyun?”.

The hullabaloo started when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of an advertisement of the product. “I can’t believe this is real,” she wrote and shared this image.

i can’t believe this is real- pic.twitter.com/JXP1mj8OBK — nurhan (@naahrun) September 4, 2020

While replying to her own tweet, the individual shared an update and tweeted this:

SOMEONE BOUGHT IT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/pZgoozldUz — nurhan (@naahrun) September 5, 2020

Since being shared, the main tweet has gathered more than 74,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 7,900 retweets. People couldn’t wrap their heads around this unusual - and slightly bizarre - accessory.

“People who drink ‘chai tea’ will buy this,” wrote a twitter user. Someone shared another image of similar bags and tweeted:

There are are so many of these on Etsy I'm crying pic.twitter.com/VkG1GgpXZD — 𝐍.🌈🌻 (@badassflowerbby) September 5, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:



whoever buys those kinds of things are the same kind of people who say "naan bread" and "chai tea" — rose ◟̽◞̽ (@T0MM0SPAYN0) September 6, 2020

Not everyone, however, were opposed to the idea. Here’s what they wrote.

Is it bad that I've literally always wanted one—— pic.twitter.com/2KBhgr30EM — ˗ˏˋ 𝑤𝑟𝑒𝑛 ˊˎ˗ (@wren_needs_rest) September 5, 2020

Okay, but it's sustainable, reusable, and durable, so WHY NOT pic.twitter.com/edEdFfDANq — morgue 🍄 (@issarareone) September 5, 2020

What do you think of the basmati rice tote bag? Would you use one if you get the chance?