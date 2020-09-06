‘Beach animal’ video leaves people amazed and puzzled. Seen it yet?

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:33 IST

The use of science in creating art often yields unexpected yet stunning results. One clip showing three strange structures ‘strolling’ on a beach like living beings serves as a perfect example. Shared on Twitter profile named @wonderofscience, the clip has piqued the attention of netizens and may leave you scratching your head too.

The clip shows the structures that are made using large sticks. As the video goes on, these structures are seen moving along the beach as if they are walking. Originally created by Dutch artist Theo Jansen, these structures are a part of his work called ‘Strandbeest evolution’.

If you are wondering how, let us tell you that it’s the marvel of science that made this possible.

“These ‘Beach Animals’ were created by Theo Jansen as a fusion of art and engineering. The kinetic structures walk on their own and get all their energy from the wind,” the tweet’s caption detailed.

Take a look at the clip:

These 'Beach Animals' were created by Theo Jansen as a fusion of art and engineering. The kinetic structures walk on their own and get all their energy from the wind. Full video: https://t.co/jj5sRxvrrh pic.twitter.com/eofVYjTWRi — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 4, 2020

Posted on September 5, the clip has garnered over 8.4 lakh views along with more than 42,800 likes. While most were amazed, others enquired about the process through which the structure works.

Here’s how people reacted:

Jansen’s beach creatures owe their natural gait to the artist’s mechanical algorithm, based on "eleven holy numbers" pic.twitter.com/E3YktoM635 — venus 🧜‍♀️ (@venus47203379) September 5, 2020

Had built one with my niece. The @exploratorium had guest exhibition of Theo Jansen's work 4 yrs back and kept toy versions in their store. pic.twitter.com/FalNdlsgBt — Meenakshi Prabhune (@minu_pr) September 5, 2020

Wow. As an engineer I have no idea what is going on in any of these clips. They seem to defy engineering. — Ashkan (@ashkan2013) September 5, 2020

I would freak out if I saw something like this on a beach. Lol. — Wanderer 🇮🇳 (@crazyhinduu) September 5, 2020

I actually went to see the Strandbeests ‘in the wild’ at a beach near The Hague last year. Wonderful presentation by the artist himself.



You could book sessions through the web shophttps://t.co/HGGOnxspKm — 𝙾𝚕𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚏𝚎𝚕𝚍 (@oliver_schafeld) September 5, 2020

You can check out the full video here which was shared on Janson’s YouTube profile back in 2017.

What do you think about these structures?