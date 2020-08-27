e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bella the beluga whale gives birth to energetic calf. Birthing video spreads happiness

Bella the beluga whale gives birth to energetic calf. Birthing video spreads happiness

The Shedd Aquarium took to Facebook to share the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the newborn beluga whale calf.
The image shows the newborn beluga whale calf. (Facebook/The Shedd Aquarium )
         

A video shared by The Shedd Aquarium has now turned into a source of happiness for many on social media. The clip, which is also tugging at the heartstrings of people, shows Bella, a resident beluga whale, giving birth to a healthy and energetic calf. This birthing video which showcases the arrival of a new life is certainly beautiful - and a tad bit emotional - to watch.

“BIG news: Bella has given birth to an energetic male calf! The calf was born on August 21 at 8:42 p.m. after 15 hours of labor. This was an atypical birth—where most calves are born flukes-first, this little one was born headfirst. 14-year-old Bella is a first-time mom and was also born right here at Shedd!” the aquarium shared along with the video. They also shared a link which further details the happy event.

“As the calf swam to the surface and took its first breath, it brought with it the palpable hope of new life and fresh beginnings—something we all appreciate,” said Dr Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of Shedd Aquarium, as described in the link. “We at Shedd Aquarium continue to be humbled by the opportunity we have to share this excitement with the public and create meaningful moments of wonder and learning through the aquatic animal world,” Dr Coughlin added.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 7,000 reactions and tons of happy comments. People couldn’t control their excitement while reacting to the video.

“Omg! Strong little guy! Congrats to you and Bella! I remember her as a young beluga. Thank you for the quality care you give them and all the creatures at Shedd,” wrote a Facebook user. “Aww… how great. What a beautiful baby,” expressed another. “Amazing, beautiful video,” commented a third. “How beautiful. Thank you for sharing,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

