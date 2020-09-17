Bhangra performance on beats of Gasolina will make you want to groove

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:19 IST

Many, at least once, may have tried the energetic and fun dance bhangra. There is a high probability that most have also heard the famous song Gasolina by Daddy Yankee. What will be the result if they meet? This group of dancers called Folking Desi has the answer for you.

The clip was shared on the bhangra crew’s official Instagram profile. The caption indicates that it’s not a recent performance. “We did this X years back, but watching it still makes us wanna get up and dance! Gasolina x Bhangra is a bomb combo - do you agree?” they wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the clip and, as said in the caption, this video may make you want to get out of your seat and dance.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 90,000 likes and tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Loveed it!” wrote an Instagram user. We we did too. “I’m dying… this is too good,” expressed another. “Stage is on fire,” said a third. “I’m dancing too,” commented a fourth. “This is perfect,” exclaimed a fifth and we certainly agree with the statement.

What do you think of the video?

