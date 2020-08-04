Biker good bois Waffles and Biscuits are on their way to steal your heart. Watch

The Internet has a vast variety of clips when it comes to doggos doing all sorts of activities. And adding to that treasure trove is a super cute clip of two good bois who are capable of stealing your heart in a jiffy. The video of biker bois Waffles and Biscuits riding around town with full confidence is just what you need to make your day better.

Shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman, the original clip was posted on Waffles, the Great Dane’s personal Facebook account. The video, almost 50 seconds long, shows Waffles wearing a pair of cute pink goggles and a vest with his name on it. The big doggo can be seen sitting on the sidecar of his human’s bike. Attached to Waffles’ vest is little Biscuits. Sporting goggles of the same colour, the little pooch seems to be enjoying the ride just like Waffles.

The duo has sparked tons of reactions among netizens and some even considered them to be cops looking out to bust criminals on the way. Take a look at the delightful clip:

Biscuit and Waffles are out for a ride to begin the week.



Pets, bruh...pic.twitter.com/RLlkqS2xfI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 3, 2020

Posted on August 3, the adorable clip has garnered over 5.7 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the pink goggles worn by Waffles, others found little Biscuits, star of the video.

Here’s how they reacted:

I’m cracking up. I can’t stop watching it. The dad is great for safety awareness as well. Harness and goggles! What a happy ride for all three. — Nancy Bell (@Flygirlfly625) August 3, 2020

This is what im here for pic.twitter.com/tuuObK2SfF — Dez Dillanger (@dez_dillanger) August 4, 2020

You failed to mention they are A-1 crime solvers. — John Latimer (@JohnMLatimer) August 3, 2020

Biscuit and waffles ❤️the crime fighting duo we don’t deserve but the one we need — And that is that on that .. (@gainde_vision) August 4, 2020

What do you think of this cute doggo duo?