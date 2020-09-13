e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bindi Irwin announces news of pregnancy in the cutest way possible

Bindi Irwin announces news of pregnancy in the cutest way possible

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” Bindi Irwin wrote alongside the sweet photo.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:02 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Washington
Bindi Irwin shared s an update on her pregnancy.
Bindi Irwin recently give her fans an update on her pregnancy.

The 22-year-old ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star posted a photo of her and husband Chandler Powell on Saturday (local time), featuring them holding a sonogram as well as both a koala and a baby kangaroo, known as a joey.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey,” the pregnant star said.

“Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. Being a dad is already the highlight of my life,” Powell tweeted.

Last month, Irwin announced that she is expecting her first child with Powell. The couple tied the knot on March 25 after getting engaged last July.

The mom-to-be captioned the photo at the time, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” showing herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. “

Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

