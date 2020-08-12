e-paper
Bindi Irwin shares adorable post, announces she's expecting first child with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin shares adorable post, announces she’s expecting first child with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin, who is currently in her first trimester, added she and Powell want fans to be part of their journey as they begin “this new life chapter.”

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 09:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Washington
Bindi Irwin has announced on Tuesday that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together.
Bindi Irwin has announced on Tuesday that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together.(Instagram/@bindisueirwin)
         

Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin has announced on Tuesday that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together, nearly five months after tying the knot.

The 22-year-old star made the announcement on Instagram and posted, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

Irwin, who is currently in her first trimester, added she and Powell want fans to be part of their journey as they begin “this new life chapter.”

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” the Aussie continued. “Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Dad-to-be Powell also shared the exciting news on his Instagram page.

“We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother,” the wakeboarder wrote.

According to Page Six, in March, Irwin -- the daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin -- wed Flordia native Powell in an intimate ceremony with immediate family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Irwin shared at the time, “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

Page Six reported that Irwin and Powell announced their engagement in 2019. The pair met six years prior at the Australia Zoo.

