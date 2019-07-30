Black and white or colour: What do you see in this baffling picture?

it-s-viral

Remember the image of a cat that left Twitter divided because many thought the creature actually looked like a crow? A few months back, another image of a model wearing white ballerina shoes created a buzz among tweeple as it looked weird. Eventually, both of them turned out to be optical illusions. The point is that the Internet never fails to present us with mind-boggling optical illusions – and its latest edition is already here.

A simple image of a group of young children holding a tortoise is the newest illusion that has left many scratching their heads.

Take a look:

If you look closer, lines of different colours appear before eyes. ( pippin.gimp.org )

What do you see in the image? Specifically, do you think it’s a black and white photograph or a coloured one? While many may see the kids wearing different coloured clothes, it’s an illusion. The image that appears to be coloured is actually shot in black and white.

If you look closer, lines of different colours that spread across the picture will appear before your eyes. That is the method which is used to trick your brain into seeing the black and white photograph in colour, reports The Sun.

The picture was originally shared on Twitter by @page_eco. Since being shared on July 27, the tweet has gathered over 36,000 ‘likes’ and more than 17,000 retweets. Even, nearly 500 people have commented on the post - while some have expressed their surprise, there are also a few who have tried this illusion trick on other black and white images and shared the results.

What do you think of this illusion?

