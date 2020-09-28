e-paper
Boomer the dog goes out for ice cream and a walk, video will drive away your Monday blues

Boomer the dog goes out for ice cream and a walk, video will drive away your Monday blues

Boomer the Samoyed’s day out will fill your heart with joy.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:14 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Boomer licking an ice cream.
The image shows Boomer licking an ice cream.(Instagram/@boomer_the_landcloud)
         

If you’re looking for a feel-good video to start your day, look no further because Boomer, the Samoyed from California, is here is to brighten up your day with his adorableness. Shared on his personal Instagram profile, a clip of the fluffy dog going for an outing is something you must not miss.

The clip opens with Boomer lying indoors, tired from the summer heat. The scene transitions to Boomer’s parent taking him for an outing after dressing him up.

The video goes on to show the dog ordering an ice cream and then happily eating it. Then he goes to Lake Arrowhead to meet the swans and the boats.

The clip ends on a happy note with the dog lying down in his home after a good day. Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 26, the clip has garnered over 86,000 views along with more than 10,500 likes. People couldn’t stop feeling happy when Boomer gets hold of the ‘yum cream’ or takes a stroll along the lake. Many also showered their love in the comments section with heart emojis.

“Yum cream makes everything better. And Boomer makes it all better,” wrote an Instagram user.

One of Boomer’s canine friends commented, “What a great day!” To which the adorable pooch replied with, “It really was! You should join me next time.”

“Aww, Boomie’s day out,” said an individual.

What are your thoughts on Boomer’s summer day adventure?

