Boy gets arm stuck in X-ray machine. Watch how he was rescued

The scary moment a boy who got his arm stuck in an X-ray machine has made its way online. The video shows how police, firefighters and medics helped rescue the boy. Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt in the incident, according to reports.

The video was recorded at China’s Fuyang Railway Station in Anhui and shared on Twitter by China Xinhua News.

The clip shows the boy walking towards the machine and reaching out below it with his arm. He was looking to pick up a candy he had dropped below the scanner when his arm got stuck.

The station staffers immediately turned off the machine and called for help to rescue the boy. Officials arrived on the scene and helped the boy out of the tough spot unhurt.

A small boy got his arm caught in an X-ray machine at a railway station in China's Anhui. He was later saved and remained unhurt pic.twitter.com/442NU1KXU6 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 24, 2019

Since it was posted some three hours ago, the video has received different reactions from Twitter users:

“Great emergency response timing. If it were to be where I come from, it would have been an unfortunate incident,” says one Twitter user. “Cause parents do not watch or make their kids behave in public. I see it every day,” comments another.

Back in October last year, a similar video of a child went viral. It shows the child climbing into and later emerging out of an X-ray machine during a security check at a station in China. The video shows the boy’s silhouette inside the machine where he sat next to the luggage.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:02 IST