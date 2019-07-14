Boy reads book during Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal clash at Wimbledon. Picture goes viral

A match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always carries hype and their most recent encounter was their first at Wimbledon since their epic 2008 final. Naturally, the anticipation for the match had reached fever pitch and tickets were reportedly being sold for upwards of USD 10,000.

While the match was another one for the highlight reels, it didn’t seem to deter a boy in the stands from being engrossed in a book he was reading. The clip of the boy was broadcast during the first set of the match and Twitter did the rest.

2 of if not the greatest players ever and the kid is reading a damn book smh #FedererNadal #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0FFosabdFl — JACK (@Jackariahtjr) July 12, 2019

Many seemed to show mock anger, or the real emotion itself, towards the boy for landing a coveted ticket to the match and not being interested in it. “He is reading “Why you shouldn’t read during Federer Nadal clash”,” wrote one Twitter user. “What is he reading? He doesn’t even lose his concentration when #fedal play. Must be the most interesting book on planet,” tweeted another. Here is how others reacted.

The Kid: I love reading books more anything in this world.



Me: That can't be true in every case. What if you're watching Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in their first ever #Wimbledon semi-final?



The Kid: #Fedal #Wimbledon2019 #FedererNadal #VamosRafa #RogerFederer #GOAT pic.twitter.com/9MNOcc2HLh — Nikhil Deshpande (@Chaseeism) July 13, 2019

There’s a kid at #Wimbledon READING A BOOK in the stands of the Federer Nadal match. I repeat, he’s READING A BOOK. I love reading too, kid but come on. This is the Men’s Semifinals — Amy Turek (@amy_turek) July 12, 2019

To the kid reading a book while Federer is playing Nadal. Can I have your ticket please?! @Wimbledon #youcantbeserious pic.twitter.com/6JSB6gs9IP — Jane Race 🎓 (@MrsJaneRace) July 12, 2019

Two greatest players of the sport playing Semi Final Clash in a prestigious Tournament #Wimbledon



And this kid is reading book. What a way to waste a ticket. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️#Wimbledon19 #federervsnadal pic.twitter.com/BaynvxrCDO — SatwikMathangi (@seven_week) July 12, 2019

This kid is just casually reading a book at a classic game while two of the greatest tennis players battle each other... Wow!!! That book must be extra interesting!! 🤔🤔



PS: Roger Federer - Rafael Nadal ticket cost $7300.. 😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/cipxnkmu6V — Man Like OneX 🙌🏽 (@MrOneXMind) July 12, 2019

There were a few however, who appreciated the fact that the boy had a book in his hand not a phone or a kindle. “Can’t believe commentators were giving a kid in the audience flack for reading a book at #Wimbledon - least it wasn’t an ipad - kudos to any kid picking up a book these days,” said a user.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 11:25 IST