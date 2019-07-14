Today in New Delhi, India
Boy reads book during Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal clash at Wimbledon. Picture goes viral

While the match was another one for the highlight reels, it didn’t seem to deter a boy in the stands from being engrossed in a book he was reading.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
London
Roger Federer,Rafael Nadal,Wimbledon
Many people seemed to show mock anger towards the boy. (Twitter/@MrOneXMind)

A match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always carries hype and their most recent encounter was their first at Wimbledon since their epic 2008 final. Naturally, the anticipation for the match had reached fever pitch and tickets were reportedly being sold for upwards of USD 10,000.

While the match was another one for the highlight reels, it didn’t seem to deter a boy in the stands from being engrossed in a book he was reading. The clip of the boy was broadcast during the first set of the match and Twitter did the rest.

Many seemed to show mock anger, or the real emotion itself, towards the boy for landing a coveted ticket to the match and not being interested in it. “He is reading “Why you shouldn’t read during Federer Nadal clash”,” wrote one Twitter user. “What is he reading? He doesn’t even lose his concentration when #fedal play. Must be the most interesting book on planet,” tweeted another. Here is how others reacted.

There were a few however, who appreciated the fact that the boy had a book in his hand not a phone or a kindle. “Can’t believe commentators were giving a kid in the audience flack for reading a book at #Wimbledon - least it wasn’t an ipad - kudos to any kid picking up a book these days,” said a user.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 11:25 IST

