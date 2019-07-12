Today in New Delhi, India
Brave dog chases away black bear from neighbour’s yard. Watch video

The video shows the bear pulling down the bird feeder when the neighbour’s dog, Riley, races into the yard.

West Milford
The incident was caught on camera by Mark Stinziano. (Facebook/Mark Stinziano)

A New Jersey man is promising to give his neighbour’s dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard. Mark Stinziano tells WABC-TV his home security camera captured what happened on Tuesday night when the bear decided to snack on the bird feeder behind his West Milford home.

The video shows the bear pulling down the bird feeder when the neighbour’s dog, Riley, races into the yard. Riley slammed into the startled bear, which scrambled to escape.

Stinziano took to Facebook to share a video and an image of the incident.

People showered comments on the post and praised the dog for its bravery. Check out some of the comments:

Riley’s owner, Alan Tlusty, says his dog always chases the bear whenever he sees him in the yard. Stinziano says Riley also checks on his children when they are in the pool.

